Where is all this money for the coronavirus bailout coming from?
To the editor:
What is this government doing? They are giving unemployed people an extra $600 a week, and then you have Nancy Pelosi wanting to dole out another $3 trillion. Where is all this money coming from? Is this our grandchildren’s future?
I’ve heard people say, “why should I go back to work? I get more money staying home.”
An upscale restaurant here started calling waitresses back and they refused because they get more staying out. This is wrong, very wrong. I have a friend who owns a painting business. He laid off some in January as usual, but he’s calling them back and they said why? We get more money now then we did working.
They are doing just what the government wants and that is control. They don’t realize or even think about just what they are doing to our economy and our life, our America.
They are already dictating our lives, taking control so you can praise the government for this unearned income. The government wants you to depend on them. Stop and think of it. By accepting this, you’re already on the slippery slope of socialism. Yes, the government will take care of you. Just nod your head Yes or No, and we will take care of you. Where you can go, what you can do, how much you can eat and buy.
Oh yes, wait. With all the money you are getting, the USA will be so mired in debt. Just who is going to buy us out? Not bail us out but buy us out.
Go back to work when you are called. Don’t fall for this, it is not right. It’s a passage to a one world government, to socialism. This is my view, and I am not alone.
Joan Jette
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.