To the editor:
No one is above the law. We heard this a thousand times from Democrats during the phony impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump. But anyone paying attention is well aware there are many in the political arena who are well above the law and live by their own rules.
In my opinion, and that of many others, the Biden family is a perfect example.
We have known for months that Hunter Biden (President-elect Joe Biden’s son) was being investigated by the FBI regarding his dealings with China and possible money laundering. The Democratic media never reported a word of this to protect Joe Biden.
A recent survey claimed that 10% of people who voted for Biden said they would not have voted for him had they known about the Hunter investigation. Just another coverup. Just like the testimony of Tony Bobulinski who was the CEO of a holding company partnership between a Chinese firm and the Biden family that included Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Joe’s brother, Jim Biden. Bobulinski has testified and provided evidence to the FBI claiming he personally had a meeting to discuss Chinese business with now president elect Joe Biden. Bobulinski stated that “Joe Biden was willing and eager to participate in a Biden family scheme to make millions of dollars by partnering with a shady Chinese Communist firm.” So who is the liar? Is it Bobulinski or Joe Biden? One of them should be in prison. Where is the justice?
Most people are not aware of this because of another media coverup. You mean to tell me the FBI or DOJ can’t investigate and find the truth? Joe Biden has always claimed he knew nothing of his son’s business in foreign countries. He didn’t know his own son was being paid over $83,000 per month from a utility company in Ukraine? Right Joe, and the tooth fairy will only come when you are sleeping.
So my point is, where is the justice? How can the FBI possibly investigate Hunter Biden without including Joe Biden? We already know where this investigation is going and it should disgust every American citizen.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
