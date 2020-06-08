To the editor:
On Sunday, a group of protesters gathered at Capron Park in Attleboro to rally against racism (kudos to the high school-aged organizers!). The crowd cheered for each speaker and showed riotous support; until Mayor Paul Heroux came to the stage.
What upset the crowd about his speech? Was it the fact that, as Heroux noted, he was a privileged, white man, speaking to the crowd? No. It was not who made the speech, but the content thereof.
The crowd was polite until Heroux came to one point. To paraphrase, the mayor said: “Many of these instances of police brutality are unfortunate accidents.”
Mayor Heroux, people across the world do not gather about accidents. They gather about injustices. What happened to George Floyd was no unfortunate accident — it was a blatant injustice.
When the crowd turned, the mayor begged to be able to finish his speech. What should he have done? He should have listened. Assembled before him was his community, begging to be heard. The mark of a good public official is the ability to listen. The crowd made their disapproval of this statement, as well as his statement about providing more public funding to the police, heard loud and clear. Why speak over those around you — especially black community members — instead of listening and learning?
So, where did Paul Heroux go wrong on Sunday? His comments could have been dismissed, but his inattention to the citizens of Attleboro’s voices rang loud and clear.
Meghan Roberts
Attleboro
(0) comments
