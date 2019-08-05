Where’s all the money gone?
To the editor:
It was with surprise and sadness that I read of the major hit to North Attleboro’s budget in the wake of the Prop. 2 1/2 override.
Now I understand that the finger points to the state for not sending the expected amount to the town from the state budget.
What really bothers me is that the town council called all the departments heads in to give them a number for the override. They were to bring themselves to the lost staffing level that were brought on by all the previous budget cuts, bringing all departments back to where they should be to provide the best service. With this shortfall, the town will now be required to keep a total of three positions unfilled.
Is this an indication that the override did not fully fund the town, as was the intent of the override? Perhaps someone simply forgot to carry the one when doing the final calculation.
Let’s hope that this gaffe does not arise in the near future when the town comes to the voters again to request money to refurbish the high school, or, build a new one. Let’s also not forget that the fire department will also be in line for a well-deserved new station of its own in the near future.
In that same vein, it was recently reported that state Rep. Betty Poirier had secured $50,000 toward changing the Allen Avenue school into a new senior center. The debate is how best to spend that money. Dive right in or hire an architect to let us know what changes need to be made. My question is, what happened to the $500,000 Sen. Richard Ross secured for this exact purpose last summer, as reported in his summer internet newsletter?
Keep up the great fiscal work folks. You asked for and received our trust.
Philip Cote
North Attleboro
