To the editor:
How do you find a “Gotcha” moment regarding the alleged evidence of “quid pro quo” on the part of President Trump, in Gordon Sondland’s testimony in light of the fact that Ambassador Sondland himself said repeatedly that those claims were merely his own assumptions. (“Sondland implicates Trump: Ambassador says president directed Ukraine quid pro quo,” A1, Nov. 21)
The New York Times, in a Nov. 20 article, said:
“The call between the president and Mr. Sondland — who was a high-dollar donor to Mr. Trump’s inauguration before embarking on a career in diplomacy — took place the same day the whistle-blower complaint that formed the basis for the impeachment inquiry was delivered to the House Intelligence Committee.”
Mr. Sondland said Mr. Trump was “not in a good mood” that day.
“It was a very short abrupt conversation,” Mr. Sondland said about the September call. “He just said, ‘I want nothing, I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo’.”
On your worst day, it completely exonerates President Trump of that charge. On your best day, the contradiction between the latter quote and Ambassador Sondland’s lengthy opening statement leading to the exact opposite conclusion should call into question his reliability as a witness.
The Sun Chronicle writers and columnists, as well as the vast majority of the media, are mere adjuncts of the Democratic National Committee. You found Trump guilty in 2016, and have spent time and taxpayer dollars trying to figure out what crime. Lapdogs look for talking points that fit their agenda, journalists try to find the truth. The Sun Chronicle staff should get off the couch, and start digging.
Vic Soldat
Norton
Editor’s Note: President Trump’s claims that he sought no quid pro quo, were made in September, long after the July phone call in question and after the whistleblower raised concerns. Mr. Trump’s comments about the September phone call ignored much of Mr. Sondland’s testimony, who asserted that the president had ordered him to work with his lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, to dredge up unflattering information on his political rivals.
