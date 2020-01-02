To the editor:
Did you attend the Plainville Board of Selectmen meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 4pm? Neither did I. Did you know about that meeting? Me neither.
Evidently, the Department of Revenue said that the town’s budget was out of balance. As a result, the board revoted the sewer debt exclusion. What does that mean for the average taxpayer?
It means that our promised $5 increase for the average residential household tax bill is now going up to a $75 increase for the average residential household tax bill.
Where’s the public discussion on that?
Social media airwaves have been silent. I haven’t received anything from the town’s e-blast service. Who was it that said democracy dies behind closed doors?
Rita O’Hare
Plainville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.