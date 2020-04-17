Where’s Paul Heroux?
To the editor:
At the risk of sounding poetic, where is the mayor? I’m beginning to think he might be in the Federal Witness Protection program. The last time Attleboro’s chief executive was heard from was in a letter to The Sun Chronicle in which he listed all the reasons he was worried and afraid.
He didn’t tell us what he was doing to improve the situation. As a matter of fact, his actions so far have been to close the City Hall and put the Attleboro’s Health Department’s email system on automatic reply.
While the mayor was cowering under his bed, City Councilors Todd Kobus, Jay Dilisio, former Councilor Heather Porreca, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, state Sen. Paul Feeney and several other concerned volunteers were in the parking lot behind the YMCA trying to fill city food banks. They were able to collect thousands of dollars worth of contributions from our ever generous and loving community.
By the way, one of these contributions was from a senior citizen who came to donate one box of breakfast cereal. She said that she was sorry she couldn’t bring more, but, it was all she had to give.
Mr. Mayor, the elderly, lonely, poor and fearful Attleboro residents and their families need information, assistance, guidance and genuine leadership. So, come out from under your bed and get to work.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
