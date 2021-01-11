To the editor:
I reference the letter to the editor of Jan. 8 by Aldo Ferrario
Once again Ferrario chose to fan the flames of discord rather than take the road which Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have pledged to the country, that being healing and unifying the country.
Unfortunately, they too, have chosen to show the country they both were blowing smoke when they talked of such lofty things. The past few days they have done nothing but make matters worse by injecting racism into the horrible situation that transpired, calling police racists and using the same name-calling tactics that they profess to abhor.
How in the world is this healing and unifying? To paint all the people of this country that have supported President Trump (74 million) with the brush Ferrario and the two new leaders of this country did is pretty horrible and does not bode very well for the future. I for one spoke out against what happened and called for President Trump’s resignation in no uncertain terms, but we cannot overlook the good he has done for the country and the strong position the nation was in prior to the pandemic taking its hold on the world. I pledge my allegiance to country. I am no follower.
The name calling needs to stop.
I look forward to experiencing the healing and unity that has been preached by the new leaders in town.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.