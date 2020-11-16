To the editor:
I enjoyed Bob Foley’s Letter, “Buyer’s Remorse.” (Opinon, Nov. 13). It is all together fitting and proper that missive graced your Opinion page on Friday the 13th. His letter revealed a sad lament over the bad luck, poor Mr. Foley, recently experienced.
He is right to talk about buyer’s remorse. That is exactly what was expressed by the highest vote for an American president in the history of our country. The great majority of these voters had extreme remorse for the foolishly, stupid choice they made just four years ago. I understand that Mr. Foley was a math teacher for 13 years, but I think he may want to take at a refresher course in English vocabulary. Five Million more votes than one’s opponent is not a ‘razor thin’ victory.
Oddly, “Boo Hoo” Bob began his misguided rant by admitting, “First, Biden has not endorsed Medicare For All (MFA).” He then used the next 324 words attacking a program that the president-elect never promised to deliver. He then closed by referring to our duly elected next president as “... an empty shell of a has-been politician”.
After reading his letter, It is evident to me that the ‘empty shell’ is sitting under Mr. Foley’s hat.
Dave Kane
Johnstor, R.I.
