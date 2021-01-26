To the editor:
I read Bob Foley’s piece of Jan. 22 (“What is the reality?” Opinion).
What brilliance! He goes on to talk about how bad the country is in. I guess I should remind him who was in charge during the last four years. It was Donald Trump. Our new president, Joe Biden, has only been in charge for days. I don’t think he was able to make such a mess in that short time. Wake up Foley. Also let me remind you who was in control in the Senate these last few years. You can’t blame the socialists for the terrible state the country is in now.
William Gallant
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.