To the editor:
In his commentary (“Why Amy Coney Barrett should push to suspend her nomination”, Commentary, Oct. 15), John Duffy states three reasons why Amy Coney Barrett should issue a public statement calling for an immediate halt to her nomination until after the November presidential election.
In my opinion, none are valid.
First, Duffy argues that confirmation prior to the presidential election in November “... will effectively deprive the American people of a voice in selecting the next Supreme Court justice”. Article II, Section 2 of the United States Constitution states that “The President ... shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, ... shall appoint ... Judges of the supreme (sic) Court.”
Neither the people nor their representatives in Congress, the members of the House of Representatives, have any role in the nomination or confirmation of Supreme Court justices.
Second, Duffy implies that the president and Senate should accede to Justice Ginsburg’s “dying wish ... that her seat remain open until a new president was installed.”
This would violate the separation of powers doctrine by which the three branches of government act independently according to the powers enumerated to each by the Constitution. Her wishes are no more valid than yours or mine.
Third, after listing several problems in our society today, Duffy concludes that “The politics of this nomination ... will further inflame our civic wounds, undermine confidence in the court and deepen the divide among ordinary citizens ...”
That ship has already sailed. Over the last 40 years, the majority of Supreme Court nominations have been contentious with voting essentially along party lines; there is no reason to believe that will change in the future.
Moreover, since the November presidential election is expected to be contentious, it is essential that the Supreme Court consist of an odd number of judges so that any issues referred to it can be decided by a majority vote.
Lastly, it would be imprudent for a judicial nominee to suggest to the Senate a time frame in which to consider her nomination.
In our political system, where public office positions are filled by elections and appointments, the process is always political. Live with it, or institute a dictatorship.
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield
