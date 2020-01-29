To the editor:
Why — in breach of their sworn duties — are state Sen. Paul Feeney and state Rep. James Hawkins, sponsoring legislation to make Massachusetts a sanctuary state? During his bid for the office, Feeney said, the charge from his then-opponent that he would work to make Massachusetts as a sanctuary state was “untrue.”
Empty words again from our representatives. Both men have co-sponsored two bills known as “Safe Community Act” to make Massachusetts a sanctuary state. This legislation will restrict law enforcement communication with federal immigration agents known as ICE, a federal program enacted to protect the nation’s security. A hearing was held on the issue last Friday.
This move comes at a time when so many are working hard to curb the influx of drugs not only into our country, but, our state as well. Why bring this burden to our state? Just look at places where sanctuary states and cities exist. Crime is exploding in some of these places.
Prior attempts to establish Massachusetts as a sanctuary state have failed. But here they go again, the political elite working to undermine our security until they get what they want: cheap labor. Gov. Charlie Baker opposes the measure and for good reasons. Why should there be two standards of justice. Feeney and Hawkins should be working to keep us safe, rid the state of illegal drugs, remove law abusers, whether legal or illegal, from our streets. Take action to protect the citizens they are paid to serve.
Just for a moment, image our government locally protecting those individuals who have committed crimes. In 2018, the General Accounting Office reported illegal aliens were responsible for 33,000 murders, and, over 120,000 rapes. Why undo the forward movement Baker is making to curb drugs, increase law enforcement, imprison gang members? Those committing crimes should not be protected. If the state needs more labor then bring them in legally after they have been thoroughly vetted. Please call your representative and urge them to vote “no” on state sanctuary status.
Lorraine Nye
Rehoboth
