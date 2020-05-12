To the editor:
I have been a subscriber to this paper for most of my life and look forward to reading the local news each morning with my coffee.
I continue to subscribe to the paper as it’s the best way to get info on the local issues.
However, it’s taking more and more of an effort to justify spending my money on a paper whose editors and writers clearly have no problem expressing their outright disdain for many of their subscribers.
Oreste D’Arconte’s column this weekend (“How not to be selfish and ignorant,” Opinion, May 9-10) was so beyond insulting, I could not believe it was printed. He calls people who don’t want to wear masks selfish and ignorant but now just calls them the Trumpers.
Why, why, why, does everything have to be turned into a Trump issue?
And when did the writers at this paper get so comfortable basically giving the middle finger to at least half their readership?
Every day we hear about newspapers trying to survive. Well, alienating your readership is not the way to do that. Just print the news, not the news as you believe it to be. Leave the insults to Twitter.
Kerri Smith
North Attleboro
