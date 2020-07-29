To the editor:
Sun Chronicle columnist Peter Gay (“Thoughts whilst trying to stay focused,” July 27) again shows his anti-Catholic bias with his comment about coronavirus funding being allocated to Catholic churches. Gay has frequently been critical about the Church and its leaders. He really should stick to his love of golf and vacation exploits.
Like other Sun Chronicle writers, Gay is solidly in lockstep with progressive ideas and ideals.
Why does Gay, and others at The Sun Chronicle, not complain about money going to Planned Parenthood — an organization that kills helpless human beings? Last week (not apparently getting much coverage in the liberal news media), it was revealed that Planned Parenthood founder and hero, Margaret Sanger, was a eugenics advocate, establishing a selective breeding plan for minority communitites and speaking and writing throughout her life in a demeaning manner about “lower classes.”
Where are the Black Lives Matter protests against Planned Parenthood.
Paul Ruzanski
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.