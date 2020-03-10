To the editor:
The teacher interviewed for the school shooting drill article (“Drilling questions” March 7-8, Page A1 of The Sun Chronicle’s Weekend Edition) notes “school shootings are extremely rare” and concludes that obviates the need for school shooter drills.
It’s a contradictory commentary when such an observation comes from a member of educator associations such as the NEA, American Federation of Teachers and the Mass. Teachers Association.
What’s the contradiction? Those educator groups are listed as working with, among others, Bloombergs’ EveryTown (for gun safety) anti-gun organization.
While the noted groups are on a crusade to eliminate all guns in the country, they comment school shootings are very rare, yet continue to campaign to confiscate guns in contravention of the Second Amendment.
Where is the logic?
If shootings are so rare as to not warrant practice to protect students and advise law enforcement agencies of their preparedness, why is it that citizens’ rights are challenged by efforts to take their legally own guns?
We just witnessed the pompous spending spree by Mike Bloomberg on a hopeless presidential run.
Law-abiding citizens should be aware he continues to spend tens of millions of his own valueless money attempting to usurp the protection provided by the Second Amendment.
If educator groups want to partner with such an individual, it seems they ought to first reconcile on what side of the Constitution their benefactors reside by logically assessing the whole, big picture.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
