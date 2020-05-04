Will the Democrats believe Tara Reade?
To the editor:
While it is kind of this paper’s columnists and letter writers to be concerned about the effect of President Trump suggesting it’s beneficial to inject Lysol, I was able to grasp that he was being sarcastic or perhaps merely speculating out loud as is his wont and am currently in fine health.
Actually, I skipped close coverage of this in favor of reading more updates on the Tara Reade story, the woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by presidential candidate Joe Biden while she was a staffer. I’m more fascinated by the mental gymnastics both media and Democrat politicians are performing to make this story disappear, though the hypocrisy does not surprise me too much.
The mantra “Believe all women,” somehow no longer applies to Reade, just as it didn’t to Juanita Broaddrick, Gennifer Flowers, and other women who were smeared by Bill and Hillary Clinton as trailer trash and liars when they came forward with sexual abuse allegations. Even though Reade is a Democrat, probably loathes Trump, is willing to hold her accusations up to scrutiny, and has credible witnesses, the media is working overtime to discredit her.
I wish her luck. She’s going to need it.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
