To the editor:
Wednesday’s Sun Chronicle printed an Associated Press story supporting the generally accepted claim the Chinese were remiss in timely release of coronavirus information: information that might have allowed for less immediate, pandemic spread of the virus that has now caused disruption to the world’s health and economy.
Weeks ago, President Donald Trump raised significant concerns, suggesting the World Health Organization, with the Chinese government had knowingly held back research information that essentially amounts to a cover-up conspiracy.
The AP suggests the WHO had been duped by the Chinese and apparently was frustrated by lack of information. Makes one wonder why that group did not go public with their ‘frustration.’ I suppose this is about as far as the AP and their complicit never-Trump media outlets will ever come to saying the president was right.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
