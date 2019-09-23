To the editor:
Lately I’ve noticed a pattern as to the type of articles appearing in The Sun Chronicle regarding North Attleboro.
Initially, proposals are under discussion regarding the requirement of permits (and associated fees) being assessed to property owners that use sump pumps. Then subsequently, a notice was relayed to all readers that trash companies are quickly running short of space to deposit refuse and this crisis may result in increased trash fees.
Most recently, North Attleboro is considering a statewide initiative to join the “Green Movement” under the guise of improved energy efficiency. Please allow me to address each topic individually:
SUMP PUMP PERMITS: The water in the ground beneath our feet can (and sometimes does) find its way into the properties/homes we own. In order to protect the condition of our properties/homes we, as prudent/responsible property owners, might install (at our expense) sump pumps which have the effect of also maximizing the value of our properties/homes for real estate tax assessments/revenues the town receives. So if I understand this correctly, as the result of taking personal responsibility for protecting our properties/homes, our town leaders are considering the requirement of permits ( for a fee, of course) as our reward for being responsible citizens.
TRASH DISPOSAL: Without question we collectively generate enormous amounts of trash. However, whether we are/are not running short of disposal space, prepare to see a significant increase in trash fees we’ll be paying in the future.
GREEN MOVEMENT: Our town leaders are considering filing a grant application to the state for the purpose of obtaining funding that will “help” the residents of North Attleboro become more energy efficient. Becoming more energy efficient should, in theory, help us to reduce our individual/personal energy expenses. However, I’ve learned over the past 7 1/2 decades that when someone offers to help me, perhaps I might want to ask how much this help is going to cost me given the added conditions/regulations that will come with this Massachusetts State funding.
In summary, it is my opinion that our pockets are being picked once more. The net result will be increased revenue to the town while our pocketbooks/wallets become lighter. Be forewarned!
Richard M. Kieltyka
North Attleboro
