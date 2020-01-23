With Paul Heroux, it’s his way or the highway
To the editor:
The city of Attleboro voters have done an incredible job of voting the council, unfortunately I can’t say the same about the mayor.
Everyone should watch the council meeting from Jan. 21. The voters of the city should be proud of their councilors for doing the right thing on Tuesday night.
I’m so impressed that councilors put everything aside and voiced their opinions.
Mayor Paul Heroux has no transparency when explaining his actions. He made it known, Tuesday night, that if you do not agree with his “own personal administration’s agenda” then you will be asked to resign without any explanation.
As a lifelong resident of Attleboro, I’m truly embarrassed and appalled at the treatment of a pillar of our community, Joe Capanigro.
Please watch the session and come to your own conclusion, you will be shocked.
Nancy Vieira
Attleboro
