Wrentham charity full of thanks
To the editor:
On behalf of the Project Mitten families in Wrentham, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the following people and organizations for their tremendous generosity and kindness: Wrentham Elementary School staff and especially Toni Rando, Wrentham Police Department, Omega Pizza, Crosby’s Coffeehouse and their customers, the Wrentham Lions Club with help from Marianne O’Brien, Wrentham Holly Club with help from Linda Bertoldi, the Wrentham Cooperative Bank, the Whelton/Maccione family, the Munafo and Getchell families, the Allan family, the Foxx family and friends, and many anonymous donors.
Because of these magnificent people and organizations that Project Mitten helped, 27 families and over 50 children will have a glorious and joyful Christmas. The campaign was a huge success. There is nothing greater in life than giving to others. You all made a difference in the lives of these families through your generosity and thoughtfulness. We feel so proud to be part of such an amazing community. May your New Year bring you peace, health, and happiness.
Erin Blake and Chandler Ross
Project Mitten Coordinators
