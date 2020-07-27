To the editor:
Was it not bad enough when we had to endure Bob Foley’s weekly letter to the editor in which he carped about everything one can imagine?
Now our local very stable genius is being allowed weekly columns where he is allowed more space to submit more disinformation and applying pretzel logic to arrive at wrong conclusions.
In his latest column (“No free lunch he,” July 24, Opinion) he is asking us to accept the premise that the banning of DDT has led to more mosquito borne diseases.
So, basically he is giving us the choice of death by cancer or death by tropical disease. Is there anything more negative and defeatist?
By way of his argument Mr. Foley carries the water of the industrial polluters who are wiling to turn our world into a sewer so that they can make bigger profits.
Shame on Mr. Foley, and bigger shame on The Sun Chronicle.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
