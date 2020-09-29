To the editor:
In his Sept. 1 column — “Only we can stop this madness,” Opinion — Larry Ruark once again issued a barrage of derogatory name-calling directed at the president and other Republican leaders.
In this case, he even went further by attacking social conservatives, making the incredibly bizarre claim that they have a “distrust of science,” and “view science as an enemy of faith.”
Many social conservatives believe that God exists, that He created us and this universe complete with the natural laws that provide order and show design, like the law of gravity. It is belief in this order, design and repeatable phenomena, that inspired and promoted science.
He then goes on to write, “Science and medicine have generally debunked their views on such hot-button issues like abortion and homosexuality.”
Nothing could be farther from the truth.
It’s clear that Ruark either missed a few science classes, or is simply in willful denial.
Take abortion: It is through modern science that Darwin’s theory of the evolutionary development of the fetus was proved to be undeniably and totally incorrect. The fetus doesn’t evolve, it develops, a process that continues through life. All that makes up a human person is present at conception.
Abortion is the taking of a human life.
Given his apparent approval of abortion, it is strange that later in the article, Ruark decried “the separation of children from parents.”
In fact, the most tragic and ultimate separation of children from parents is abortion where some 60 million-plus babies have been aborted since Roe v. Wade, a significant number of whom are children of color. Apparently, those lives don’t matter.
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton
