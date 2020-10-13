To the editor:
Bob Foley’s commentary in The Sun Chronicle on Oct. 9 (“A quick fix to at least some of our political woes,” Opinion) argues at length and persuasively that term limits are vital to correct political woes.
I agree completely with my fellow Marine Naval Aviator and add that it would remove the self-serving plutocrats who enable oligarchs to continually to fleece The People; I suggest: Vote for progressives who pledge to #TOWM, to Tax Obscene Wealth More.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
