To the editor:
Never let a good crisis go to waste. Of course not. What an opportunity to stick it to taxpayers in support of progressive ideals.
When this newest crisis is over, the elections will come around. Why would any rational voter re-elect any one of the current batch of senators or representatives? In addition, those senators who are not on the ballot this time around, should be recalled.
Unfortunately, past experience has shown voters seem to like the status quo and will put this batch of losers back into office.
The answer is for every voter to expand the cry for Congressional term limits at all levels of government.
Recognizing that too many voters seem to fear change as evidenced by them not exercising their term-limit power at the ballot box, the need for term limits is more apparent than ever.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
