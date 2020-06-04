To the editor:
The citizens of our country have reached a breaking point. People are finally speaking out on the years of systemic racism and violence they have experienced by the hand of authority. Peaceful protests have gotten us nowhere, and the people need change.
Let us not forget the importance of rioting when the government won’t respond to calls for change.
The Boston Tea Party led to the American Revolution. The Stonewall Riots led to LGBTQ rights. Even Jesus himself started a riot in the Cleansing of the Temple.
Your outrage toward these riots is misdirected.
You are angry at people for looting and vandalizing buildings in an act of protest, but you are not angry at the police officers whose crimes remain unpunished. You care more about material items than about the hundreds of human lives lost to police brutality.
Items can be replaced, but human lives cannot; one human life is worth far more than even the most expensive items lost.
These times are difficult for everyone, but there is hope that the violence will lead to change, as it always does.
The black citizens in our country have been victimized and brutalized long enough, and their pleads for change and equality have gone unanswered.
As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “a riot is the language of the unheard.”
Colleen Weber
Mansfield
