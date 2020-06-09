To the editor:
I wanted to thank the young people who put together the Black Lives Matter protest Sunday at Capron Park in Attleboro. The young speakers were enlightening.
Listening to their stories added to my continuing education of what Black Lives Matters really means.
It is no longer words that you just read on placards or T-shirts and not do whatever you can to end the injustice; if only to just educate ourselves of the long history of injustice in this country and the world when it comes to people of color.
Unfortunately the speech by our mayor (Paul Heroux) was more divisive than unifying.
Paulo Araujo
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.