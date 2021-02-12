Life was better under Trump
To the editor:
The unmitigated hogwash and hooey on the editorial pages of The Sun Chronicle lately has truly exceeded their previous absurdities.
Let me put my opinion succinctly today.
In the three months since the November election, gasoline prices at my local station has risen a total of forty cents. For business majors like me, that’s an increase of 19% ... in only one-fourth of a year. Annualized, that is 96%.
When Donald Trump was president, fuel prices were low, unemployment was low, the economy was strong, jobs were plentiful, and the stock market was doing great.
None of us are doing so great lately, including your 401k.
There is now a greatly reduced level of confidence in the USA.
Obviously, we need to stop believing the constant lies from the Democrats.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
