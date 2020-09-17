To the editor:
We are writing concerning the photograph on the front page of The Sun Chronicle on Sept. 15, that showed a student exiting the school bus to go into school at Willet Elementary School.
It is very concerning that the first student exiting the bus is wearing a face mask not covering his nose.
However, what is even more alarming is the fact that the third child exiting the bus is not wearing any face mask at all.
An adult had to place this child on the bus and the bus driver had to notice that this child was not wearing a mask or other suitable face covering. Why was this child allowed on the bus?
Attleboro is now also in the news for having a student attend Attleboro High School after having tested positive for the coronavirus, therefore requiring 30 others — both students and staff — to be quarantined. Now these families are also at risk.
This just goes to show that in no way was the Attleboro school system prepared for students to return to school. We need to do better for the sake of our children.
James R. Salvas
Robin M. Salvas
Attleboro
