Letter was about The Sun Chronicle, not other media
To the editor:
Re: “Some mistruths and outright lies,” by Liz Miller and “Sun Chronicle does indeed cover attacks against conservatives,” by Dave Kane, Voice of the Public, July 19 and 21:
As I stated, this newspaper failed to cover the story on the assassination attempt on a sitting Supreme Court justice. Yes, I do understand other news outlets covered the story briefly but I was referring to this newspaper.
To Kane: Yes there is plenty of coverage about the Jan. 6 riot and, as I stated before, it was horrible and disgusting and those who caused damage and assault on law enforcement should be held responsible and punished to the full extent of the law. Also the answer to your question of which Democrat I voted for last, that would be Mayor Paul Heroux, a man in my opinion who is doing a good job.
Stephen Fitzgerald
Attleboro