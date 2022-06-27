Letter writer can send $20 to the ACLU
To the editor:
Re: “Separation of church and state’ doesn’t exist in Constitution,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, June 24:
First Amendment to the US Constitution:
”Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
A $20 donation to the American Civil Liberties Union from Mr. Chase will be fine.
Scott Smith
North Attleboro