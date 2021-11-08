Letter writer can’t handle the truth so he attacks The Sun Chronicle
To the editor:
Re: “The Sun Chronicle is a peddler of propaganda,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, Nov. 5):
I recently read another off-the-wall letter from Gerald F. Chase claiming that The Sun Chronicle does not give equal space to both sides of the political aisle which is a blatant lie in my opinion.
The Sun Chronicle totally gives fair space for both sides to express themselves. Try counting the letters by Chase and you might actually see the truth, something your side clearly has a big problem with. You kiss up to the biggest fraud in American history, a cry baby who can’t accept defeat, who led an attack on our country and tried to overthrow an election he clearly lost.
Letter after letter that you submit is full of lies, misinformation, It is very tiresome.
The Sun Chronicle has gone as far as they can to be fair and even giving another right winger, Bob Foley, a weekly column that comes out every Friday, just in time to ruin my weekend. Better fit for his nonsense would be on a Monday when we are all depressed going back to work anyway.
Let me state this clearly. This is a pandemic — look up the word — that is a threat to all of us and not getting vaccinated is not a choice when it threatens the rest of us. If you really do not want to get vaccinated, please stay home so you will only be a threat to your family and not the rest of us.
Thank God there were not as many fools like you around when we were battling the outbreaks of polio, TB, and so many more deadly diseases.
Call The Sun Chronicle anything you want, but they print the truth. You just don’t like to hear it because it exposes you and the lies that are a severe health threat to us all, nationwide.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
