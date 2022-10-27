Letter writer clearly doesn’t care about what’s fair in voting
To the editor:
Re: “Early voting should be prohibited,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, Oct. 25:
Gerald Chase proposes a one-size-fits-all approach toward the exercise of the Constitutional right to vote. He proposes that all votes should be cast in person on Election Day. However, the Constitution assigns the methods of voting for both state and federal offices to the states only and does not either recommend or proscribe a particular method.
Mail-in voting evolved from the practice of an absentee ballot previously instituted for people who would be away from their polling stations at the time of the election due to business travel requirements, scheduled elective surgery, or some other obligation. With the advent of the COVID pandemic, gathering in a crowd at a polling station raised concerns for possible unacceptable health risks, although thankfully that has now been reduced because of the availability of vaccines as well as the natural process of genetic modulation of the virus.
But there is another dimension, as well, for choosing a mail-in ballot. Not everyone in this country has unrestricted mobility capability. The implications of Chase’s emphatic pronouncement is that he is not concerned that those who had the misfortune of having a disability would also be stripped of their constitutional right to vote. To me, it is a matter of fairness. Chase notes that it seems to be only the Democratic candidates that are making note of the availability of mail-in voting. Perhaps that is because the Democratic Party considers fairness to be a central value in our society.
Julian Kadish
Norton