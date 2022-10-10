Letter writer deserves praise for bringing attention to a great cause
To the editor:
Re: “A fun way to help unwanted animals,” by Aldo Ferrario, Voice of the Public, Sept. 29:
Please, do not faint ...
Yep, here I am praising Aldo Ferrario.
Ferrario and I are pretty much always in disagreement, but his letter to the editor on Sept. 29 was nothing short of heartwarming.
Great job Aldo. Bringing attention to the Smokey Chestnut Farms animal rescue efforts was undoubtedly a wonderful thing to do.
Ferrario talks about Heidi and Bob Medas who take in animals that are unwanted. As an animal lover, it’s heartbreaking to think of any animal being unwanted. So to me, Heidi and Bob are wonderful people and real hero’s.
Ferrario made people aware of the annual Fall Craft Fair to raise funds to support the efforts of Smokey Chestnut Farms. I sincerely hope the fair was a big success and Heidi and Bob can continue to provide a loving home for these deserving animals.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro