Letter writer distorts facts about drugs at border
To the editor:
Re: “Liberals are ignoring the crisis at the border,” by Bruce Wessel, Voice of the Public, Oct. 7:
He claims 2,000 pounds of fentanyl illegally crossed the border last month.
However, with a quick Google search, I found, per US Customs & Border Protection, “Border Patrol Agents Seize $4.3 Million in Fentanyl Along I-8 Release Date Fri, 08/26/2022 — 12:00 TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two U.S. citizens and seized 340 packages of fentanyl pills near Gila Bend, Arizona, early Wednesday evening.”
Note: U.S. citizens brought it in through a legal entry point, not illegal immigrants swimming across the Rio Grande. Good job Customs. Bad job reporting by Wessel. Continuing to spread fear and misinformation does nothing but hurt us all.
Cheryle Reidel
Wrentham