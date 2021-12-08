Letter writer doesn’t know what facts are
To the Editor:
Re: “Letter writer ignores the facts ... again,” by Joseph Chabot (Voice of the Public, Dec. 1):
Joseph Chabot’s recent letter had me scratching my head. While Chabot complained about another letter writer’s lack of reliance on facts, he failed to use facts himself.
While I agree that the Biden administration made mistakes in the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States has been making mistakes with regard to Afghanistan for at least 40 years. Under President Ronald Reagan, we helped fund the Mujahideen, which morphed into the Taliban. Under President George W. Bush, we invaded a sovereign nation with no exit strategy, policies continued under the Obama administration.
President Donald Trump’s administration then negotiated the U.S. withdrawal with only the Taliban.
Next, supply chain issues did not suddenly begin in February of this year, they have been a worsening problem throughout the pandemic.
President Joe Biden did not decimate the oil and gas industry on his first day in office. That’s an opinion spread by his opponents. Ending the Keystone pipeline had no effect on current oil and gas production since it was incomplete and was never going to be used in the United States as that tar sand oil was destined for overseas use.
And perhaps the most bizarre “fact” claim is that Chabot “knows” is that Critical Race Theory is being taught in schools. But, he fails to say where and how.
Teaching the history of difficult topics should be age appropriate, but should also teach children and adults to think critically about those topics. Critical Race Theory is truly only taught at the graduate level in college. Teaching children the truth about American history is not CRT, it’s teaching the facts of history.
Perhaps before complaining about a lack of facts from others, Chabot should understand what facts are.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
