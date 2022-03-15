Letter writer doesn’t understand oil production
To the editor:
Re: “Joe Biden needs to stop lying,” by Joseph Chabot (Voice of the Public, March 14):
Joseph Chabot says that President Joe Biden is lying about oil production in the United States. He advised that readers “Google it”, so I did.
Multiple sources state that the United States is the most prolific developer of oil in the world at more than 18 million barrels per day (mbpd), and increasing, compared to the second most being Saudi Arabia at about 10 mbpd. (These figures vary somewhat, depending on the source and the time they were recorded, but there is no doubt that the U.S. is the world’s most abundant oil producer by far.)
Regarding the U.S. soliciting oil from foreign foes, I have read conservative opinions on both sides of the issue, some saying do it and some saying don’t. You can’t have it both ways.
Another important factor is that oil consumption during the pandemic was reduced significantly in the U.S. and throughout the world leading to a reduction in worldwide oil production. It’s true that U.S. oil production was reduced during the height of the pandemic temporarily, as it was in the rest of the oil producing world.
As the pandemic wanes American consumption of oil has surpassed the level consumed prior to the pandemic. These factors have led to price increases along with the greed of oil producers who are earning profits at or above record levels.
I recognize that Chabot and his fellow far right adherents like to blame Biden for everything that goes wrong, but the facts regarding oil production in the U.S. says otherwise.
Ken Cabral
Norton