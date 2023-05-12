Letter writer fails to take numbers into account
To the editor:
Re: “Columnist’s characterization of ‘religious traditions’ false,” by the Rev. Paul Wanamaker, letter, May 8:
Once again we have to listen to Rev. Paul Wanamaker quote the Bible that is in reality a storybook written almost 100 years after the death of Jesus by Greek scholars with some input from past stories from the Apostles. If people choose to believe these stories that is their right, and I have no problem at all with it.
Instead of wasting time, let’s get down to the facts on abortions, which number in the hundreds of thousands every year. Once abortion is outlawed, as it will be, by handpicked right-wing judges put on the court mainly for this reason and this reason alone, I wonder where these hundreds of thousands of unwanted children will end up in life. Wanamaker and others like him are only concerned with the births and that is where their obligation ends.
When a child is unwanted and unloved their path in life has already been laid out for failure. When old enough they will turn to lives of crime and join gangs so they can feel like they belong to something. I wonder how many of these unwanted children the religious organizations around the country will lend a hand to and find suitable homes for. My guess is not many from the research I have done.
Religious theory on this subject is fine, but put up against reality it fails.
The facts are there are between 500,000 to 900,000 abortions a year and for many different reasons. The adoption rate in this country is a little over 100,000 a year. If all these abortions did not happen we would be left with around 600,000 children born per year. Do the math Wanamaker and you might find the truth of the world we live in today, not the world of thousands of years ago.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield