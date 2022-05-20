Letter writer forgot to mention Joe Biden
To the editor:
Re: “Carlson, Trump must face murder charges,” by Thomas Richards, Voice of the Public, May 19:
I have no comment regarding Thomas Richards’ ridiculous theory accusing Fox talk show host Tucker Carlson and former President Donald Trump of murder.
In reality, if anyone should face murder charges it’s the current President Joe Biden. He is 100% responsible for the 13 American soldiers killed during the Afghanistan-withdrawal debacle. Biden is also responsible for the Fentanyl overdoses (107,000 in 2021 alone). His open-border policy is flooding our country with these deadly drugs and he couldn’t care less.
I’ll end with a question: Has Biden ever said why he wants open borders? We know this coward will never give an honest answer to this question.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro