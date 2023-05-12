Letter writer ignores misogyny
To the editor:
Re: “Columnist’s characterization of ‘religious traditions’ false,” by the Rev. Paul Wanamaker, letter, May 8:
The Rev. Paul Wanamaker’s attempted biblical browbeating of Larry Ruark’s May 2 column (“Women count in the abortion debate”) is among his most pathetic attempts to reinterpret the Bible to suit his political agenda (which of course is to just rail against abortion) that we have yet to see in these pages. The reverend likes to cherry pick his verse. Did anyone else notice how he failed to directly address Ruark’s examples of church-inspired misogyny? It’s sadly ironic that one of the verses Wanamaker chose actually proves Ruark’s point. There is nothing in Proverbs 31 that describes anything close to gender equality.
One does not have to delve deeply into biblical verse to conclude how misogynistic it really is. Here are but a few of the many examples:
Genesis 3:16: “To the woman he said, ‘I will surely multiply your pain in childbearing; in pain you shall bring forth children. Your desire shall be contrary to your husband, but he shall rule over you.’”
Timothy 2:12: “I do not permit a woman to teach or to exercise authority over a man; rather, she is to remain quiet.”
Ephesians 5:22–5: “Wives submit yourselves unto your husbands….”
Wanamaker confuses truth with demonization and hostility, and is certainly in no position to call out Ruark for demonstrating ignorance as if he owns some moral high ground. The reverend needs to reflect on his own self-perpetuating ignorance, as well as the irrefutable truth that the church is rife with misogyny and hypocrisy.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro