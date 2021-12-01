Letter writer ignores the facts ... again
To the editor:
Re: “The GOP is now a cult,” by Aldo Ferrario (Voice of the Public, Nov. 24):
Where do I begin?
First of all, there have been many, many periods in my lifetime where the United States had zero or low inflation while many other countries had high inflation. What happens in other countries does not necessarily spill over to ours. President Joe Biden’s policies have caused our current inflation.
Second, Biden could have addressed the supply chain issues if he started back in February when he first knew these issues existed.
Third, on day one of his presidency he gutted the oil and gas industry. Ferrario is right about supply and demand. Demand went up and supply was cut by 30% or more, hence high gas prices.
Fourth, there is ample evidence that hundreds of Americans and their Afghani supporters remain in Afghanistan. Biden stated on Aug. 30 there were no more Americans there. Private organizations have since rescued hundreds and are still bringing people home.
Fifth, I believe Critical Race Theory is being taught everywhere in one form or another. Teachers should go back to the 3 R’s in hopes of catching up to the rest of the world educationally.
And lastly, Ferrario’s letters are laced with inaccuracies. He should spend less time watching fake news networks and get some actual facts and less time insulting people.
Joseph Chabot
North Attleboro
(0) comments
