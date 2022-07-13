Letter writer is blaming the wrong party
To the editor:
Re: “Take the pledge: Never vote Republican again!,” by Joseph Stewart, Voice of the Public, July 8:
Joseph Stewart, I feel that you are way off base and out of touch with what is happening in the United States today.
I am independent and will vote for whomever I choose to vote. Your thoughts about the Republican Party policies come from an uninformed, liberal mindset and reveal your racial bias. You can’t believe that whatever is troubling is totally the GOP fault. Let me give you my opinions on some of your unsubstantiated accusations:
Immigration: Besides the many thousands of people entering illegally and the Biden administration doing nothing to curb this, lethal drugs are coming in unabated leading to the deaths of thousands of Americans, all because the lack of enforcement of immigration laws.
Voting: Who won the presidency and control of Congress? The Democrats. Should not people who intend to vote register before time without waiting to cry the day before.
Abortion: The initial decision was established and passed by both justices appointed by both parties. It was wrong in concept that abortion is a constitutional right. The extremely political Supreme Court has followed it’s appointments usually by whatever faction is in power.
There are a lot of people in America who are not behind the Democratic party.
Paul Ruzanski
Attleboro