Letter writer is correct: City needs to focus on real problems
To the editor:
Re: “Mayor should focus on real problems,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, April 14):
I agree that our mayor should focus on other problems instead of (building) a pavilion at the former Highland Country Club. How about consider the facility as a senior center.
Our current senior center has no parking availability to speak of, and the facility itself has very limited space for certain activities and some have to be held elsewhere.
Let’s focus on some of the real problems in our city.
Ivonne Naranjo
Attleboro