Letter writer is incorrect about Question 1
To the editor:
Re: “Vote ‘No’ on Question 1,” by Russell Morin, Voice of the Public, Oct. 25:
I am going to skip the fact that Question 1 will not levy a single penny in additional taxes on “million-dollar earners” as Russell Morin claims in his letter (it is only personal income above $1 million that gets taxed at a mere 4% more. Example, if I earn $1.1 million, my taxes would go up a mere $4,000 … i.e., I’d still be very rich) and the fact that plenty of hard workers struggle just to make ends meet (I really like Morin’s strategy of “skipping” information by not skipping it).
The reality that Morin seems to want to, at best ignore and at worst mislead on, is the fact that the Fair Share Amendment levies an additional tax only on personal income and not business (small or otherwise) earnings. The very workers that Morin pretends would be helped by his “no” vote will not see any additional tax increase … not a penny … hard stop. Those workers will also be greatly helped in most cases by the constitutionally guaranteed increased game changing investments in transportation and education that will come from Question 1. Our schools need more money as does our crumbling transportation infrastructure. Passing Question 1 will help average working folks and those, like Morin (who had no problem benefiting from the wealth redistributing federal Restaurant Revitalization Program), can absolutely afford the small additional tax on their personal income above $1 million.
Clayton Novak
Attleboro