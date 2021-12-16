Letter writer is misinformed, or worse
To the editor:
RE: “Wealthy campaign donors should not be rewarded,” by Philip Hourigan (Voice of the public, Dec. 15):
Phil Hourigan’s letter claiming that the proposed change by President Joe Biden to raise the deduction for state and local taxes in his Build Back Better plan is a boon to the wealthy could not be more wrong.
The proposed change seeks to address the unfair burden placed on middle-class families by Donald Trump and the Republicans when they passed their give-away-to-the-rich tax deduction four years ago.
At that time the SALT deduction was lowered to $10,000 so that some of the give-away-to-the rich could be shifted to middle-class families who would have this deduction reduced or taken away completely.
I live in North Attleboro and my real estate taxes alone are over $8,000 on a simple colonial. Add to that state taxes of 5.25% on net income and you can see how easy it is to go over the $10,000.
But there is more to the story. The very wealthy never really benefited from the SALT deductions because of the minimum tax. If you are a high-income earner you have to pay a minimum tax no matter the amount of your SALT deduction. In other words, the SALT deductions helped only middle-class families and the Republicans pretty much took it away. Biden wants to restore it.
Clearly, Hourigan is either misinformed or is simply parroting cynical Republican talking points and misleading political ads.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.