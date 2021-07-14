Letter writer ignores the truth
To the editor:
Re: “Do all you can to stop the radical right’s assault on democracy,” by Aldo Ferrario, Voice of the Public, July 12.
I’m writing in response to Aldo Ferrario of Mansfield who by his own standards is inciting violence against conservative Americans in his letter.
Enjoying the out-of-control inflation that affects our most vulnerable on fixed incomes and the rest of us every day Americans? Our southern border, perhaps? Is it the science and vaccine mandates you want for all Americans yet the American communists in the White House, Senate and House, allow hundreds of thousands of people, from God knows where, with God knows what diseases — unchecked, untested — come across our border and be jettisoned throughout our country? Is it the equity? Do you hate yourself because you’re white? Is that what it is? You insult Black and brown Americans by implying they are incapable of adhering to voting rules established to prevent fraud — which benefits the entire country. Encouraging your fellow communists to “fight” their fellow Americans is inciting violence.
You can hate Trump the man all you want, but the entire country now knows his policies, including law and order, are best for our nation. The American people, censored by Big Tech which colludes with the communists, will be heard.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
