Letter writer misappropriates biblical verse
To the editor:
Re: “California governor distorts Bible for his own agenda,” by Rev. Paul Wanamaker, Voice of the Public, Oct. 6:
Rev. Paul Wanamaker’s hypocrisy knows no bounds. He takes (California) Gov. Gavin Newsom to task for misappropriating some biblical verse. The good reverend has done some umm, how do I put this delicately, “borrowing” of verse himself.
His versions of the first two commandments are not the originals as given to Moses, which are “I am Yahweh, your Elohim, there will not be for you another God before me” and “You will not make for you an idol, and you will not bow down to them, for I am Yahweh, your Elohim.”
Apparently the authors of the Bible like to put their own spin on another religion’s sacred text, not too unlike Newsom. I wonder if the reverend has heard of a beer named Sweet Baby Jesus (a fine full-bodied chocolate peanut butter porter by the way)? Anyone who drinks that is going straight to H-E-double hockey sticks for sure. As for his quote from Christ about ”Let little children come to me …” it seems like some of the pedophile priests out there took that one a little too seriously.
Who is the reverend to judge whether someone else is “morally adrift?” And why does he get to harangue us with his moral pontifications and hurl scripture at us ad nauseam when there is plenty of work to do cleaning up his own backyard.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro