Letter writer need not apologize
To the editor:
I do not think letter writer Elizabeth Bristol needed to say she was sorry for anything. (“Letter should have been fact checked,” Voice of the Public, May 3)
She sends in the most well-thought out opinions of anyone. The content of her letter was not the point.
It was the reference to the double standard that the media shows toward Republicans in general and Donald Trump specifically. Apparently letter writer Dave Kane and others of his ilk were just as conveniently perplexed at Bristol’s meaning as they are when the media plays favorites.
Can you imagine what they would have said about Trump if he called the golfer “That Japanese Boy” as President Joe Biden did. I know that he meant no harm as everyone should realize, but the double standard would have made Trump the evil one if he had said it.
If you’re a Democrat, you get the benefit of the doubt, but if you are Donald Trump or even South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott or any one other than a member of the PC Police, the Cancel Culture or the Suddenly Woke Trust Funders, you’re a bum, deplorable, etc. — 2022 can’t come soon enough.
David Kelly
Norfolk
