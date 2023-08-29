Screed against mifepristone is short on facts
To the editor:
Re: “If a heart that stops means death, then a heart that beats must mean life?” by Gerald F. Chase, letter, Aug. 28:
With respect to Gerald F. Chase’s letter where he declares The Sun Chronicle morally wrong to advocate for legality of mifepristone in an editorial, (“Court should keep hands off mifepristone,” Aug. 26) lets tease out the facts.
First, we each have morals and sense of right and wrong. While the author is free to express his morals, no one is free to impose their morals on others. Doing so denies freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution.
Next, the definition of infanticide is “the crime of killing a child within a year of its birth.” Since mifepristone is used in the first 10 weeks of a pregnancy, use of mifepristone is not infanticide, and the author’s argument fails.
Next, since use of mifepristone is not infanticide, there are no “slaughtered infants,” and the author’s argument fails again.
Next, comparing use of mifepristone to the slaughter of 6 million Jews is an offense to the memory of our Jewish brothers and sisters, for which the author should be ashamed.
Next, since a pre-born child is not born, the author’s argument of infanticide via mifepristone fails.
Next, equivalence of a beating heart to the existence of life fails, since a child is not considered born until a birth certificate is sworn as to the date, place and time of birth. If life begins at conception, as suggested by those opposed to abortion, why then do we not have a “certificate of conception?”
Failed inflammatory rhetoric is like added sugar and fat in foods. Lots of energy and tastes good, but no nutritive value.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk