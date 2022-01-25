Letter writer should be ashamed
To the editor:
Re: “Thank you Dr. Ranney, and hang in there,” by Tom Richards, (Voice of the Public, Jan. 24):
I am writing to response to Tom Richards of North Attleboro. He is encouraging Joe Biden and local leaders to mandate that Americans, who have chosen not to receive the jab, be put at the end of the line in triage settings.
What is wrong with you? Should the United States charge diabetics more for their insulin because they eat Ben and Jerry’s, McDonald’s, and drink Coca-Cola? Should we ignore car crash victims who were not wearing their seatbelts? Should we discontinue the use of NARCAN because folks are addicts?
Your opinion reminds me of the brutal Nazis who took women and children off the trains in Auschwitz and decided, at whim, who would head to the gas chambers and who would head to the encampments.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro