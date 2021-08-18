Letter writer should get his facts straight
To the editor:
Re: “Sun Chronicle unfair in treatment of Florida governor,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, Aug. 16)
The position of Governor Ron DeSantis on mask wearing is foolish to this reader. Put simply, if you wear a mask, whether you are an adult or a child, will it hurt you? Answer is no! It will not hurt you.
If one chooses to not wear a mask or stop their child from wearing a mask can it hurt them? The answer is yes! Not only can it hurt them, but if they get infected they can and will cause others to get infected. This concept is not complicated.
Mr. Chase, I don’t know if you have children or not but is your right to not be mandated worth the right of another person to live?
The parents who think they or their children have the right to not wear masks are showing a disregard for their safety and that of their children and also, that of the other members of the public at large.
In our society we have social agencies to protect children from this very behavior. In my 69 years I have come to believe that common sense is not very common and opinions that lack it are all too common.
In one of your previous rants against the very newspaper that prints them, you stated that the attack on Benghazi was against the embassy. It was not. It was against a consulate. They are two different entities. Might I suggest a fact check on your part in the future.
Michel Lange
Attleboro
